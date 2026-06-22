Lucknow: 4 feared dead as fire breaks out at coaching-cum-gaming zone
Rescue teams launched a large-scale evacuation operation after the blaze spread rapidly through the building, trapping several people inside
Four people are feared dead and several others injured after a major fire broke out at a coaching-cum-gaming zone in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, triggering panic and a large-scale rescue operation.
The blaze reportedly erupted inside the institute building and spread rapidly, trapping several people inside.
Fire brigade personnel, police teams and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue and evacuation operations. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Visuals from the scene showed people jumping from the first floor of the building to escape as thick smoke and flames engulfed parts of the coaching-cum-gaming facility.
Authorities said efforts were underway to ascertain the number of people trapped inside and assess the extent of casualties and injuries.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to immediately reach the site and supervise rescue and relief operations.
The chief minister instructed officials to expedite evacuation efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the incident.
He also directed authorities to remain on high alert and provide all possible assistance to those affected by the fire.
Expressing concern over the incident, Adityanath wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Fire department personnel continued search and cooling operations to determine whether any people remained trapped inside the building and to prevent the fire from reigniting.
Authorities have ordered an investigation into the cause of the blaze and any possible safety lapses that may have contributed to the incident.
Further details are awaited as rescue operations continue.