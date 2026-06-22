Lucknow: 4 feared dead as fire breaks out at coaching-cum-gaming zone

Four people are feared dead and several others injured after a major fire broke out at a coaching-cum-gaming zone in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday, triggering panic and a large-scale rescue operation.

The blaze reportedly erupted inside the institute building and spread rapidly, trapping several people inside.

Fire brigade personnel, police teams and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue and evacuation operations. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Visuals from the scene showed people jumping from the first floor of the building to escape as thick smoke and flames engulfed parts of the coaching-cum-gaming facility.

Authorities said efforts were underway to ascertain the number of people trapped inside and assess the extent of casualties and injuries.