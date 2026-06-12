Midnight blaze in Delhi apartment kills three, leaves two critical
According to officials, eight people rescued from smoke-filled building and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre
At least three people lost their lives and two others were left battling for survival after a devastating fire ripped through a five-storey residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension in the early hours of Friday, triggering a frantic rescue operation amid dense smoke and narrow lanes.
The fire was reported at 2:24 am from a residential building in Govindpuri's Tughlakabad Extension. Within minutes, local police, senior district officers, firefighters and emergency medical teams converged on the scene as residents trapped inside cried out for help.
According to officials, eight people were rescued from the smoke-filled building and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, three victims — a 22-year-old man and two women — succumbed, while two others remain in critical condition.
Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor. The fire rapidly spread through the structure, engulfing seven parked two-wheelers, including an electric scooter that was reportedly charging at the time. Authorities, however, stressed that the exact cause will be established only after a detailed forensic inquiry.
Delhi Fire Services assistant divisional officer Yashwant Singh Meena said the rescue operation was particularly challenging because the building was located in a narrow lane.
"The building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors. The narrow access road made firefighting and rescue operations difficult," Meena said.
To combat the blaze, the Fire Department deployed multiple units, including water tenders, water bowsers, a breathing support unit and a Quick Response Vehicle. Additional firefighting equipment was rushed to the spot after several distress calls were received.
Residents described scenes of panic as flames and smoke spread through the building in the dead of night.
"The fire broke out around 2:10 am. We learned about it a few minutes later, but by then it had already spread significantly," an eyewitness told IANS.
"I used my daughter's phone to call the fire brigade. As I came downstairs, I saw the flames intensifying. The fire brigade arrived soon after and eventually brought the situation under control," the witness added.
Police and fire officials have launched a detailed investigation into the incident as questions remain over the source of the blaze and whether safety norms were followed in the building.
The tragedy is the latest in a series of deadly residential fires in the national capital, once again highlighting concerns over fire safety in densely populated neighbourhoods.
With IANS inputs