Midnight blaze in Delhi apartment kills three, leaves two critical

At least three people lost their lives and two others were left battling for survival after a devastating fire ripped through a five-storey residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension in the early hours of Friday, triggering a frantic rescue operation amid dense smoke and narrow lanes.

The fire was reported at 2:24 am from a residential building in Govindpuri's Tughlakabad Extension. Within minutes, local police, senior district officers, firefighters and emergency medical teams converged on the scene as residents trapped inside cried out for help.

According to officials, eight people were rescued from the smoke-filled building and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, three victims — a 22-year-old man and two women — succumbed, while two others remain in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit on the ground floor. The fire rapidly spread through the structure, engulfing seven parked two-wheelers, including an electric scooter that was reportedly charging at the time. Authorities, however, stressed that the exact cause will be established only after a detailed forensic inquiry.