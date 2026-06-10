3 killed, 10 shops gutted in massive Rohtak market fire
Blaze, reportedly sparked in a shoe showroom, spreads rapidly through the market, triggering panic as flames engulf multiple shops
A devastating fire tore through the bustling D-Park market area in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday, killing three men and gutting around 10 shops in one of the city’s oldest commercial hubs.
The blaze, which reportedly broke out in a shoe showroom during the afternoon, spread rapidly through the market, triggering panic among traders and residents as towering flames engulfed multiple establishments. Firefighters battled the inferno for several hours before bringing it under control.
“Three people have died in the incident. All are male, and their bodies have been found,” Civil Lines Police Station SHO Mahender Singh said.
Officials said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as flames shot high above the market, forcing people to flee the area. The D-Park market is located close to the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda visited the site, met affected shopkeepers and assessed the damage caused by the blaze.
“The news of the extensive loss of life and property in the horrific fire that occurred in the D-Park area of Rohtak is extremely heartbreaking. As soon as information about this unfortunate incident was received, I reached the spot, met with the affected shopkeepers, reassured them, and assessed the damage they had suffered,” Hooda said in a post on X.
The Congress leader demanded government jobs and compensation for the families of those killed in the fire. He also urged the government to provide full compensation for damaged buildings, shops and goods destroyed in the blaze.
The incident has left traders reeling from heavy losses, with authorities now focusing on determining the cause of the fire and assessing the full extent of the damage.
With PTI inputs
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