3 killed, 10 shops gutted in massive Rohtak market fire

A devastating fire tore through the bustling D-Park market area in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday, killing three men and gutting around 10 shops in one of the city’s oldest commercial hubs.

The blaze, which reportedly broke out in a shoe showroom during the afternoon, spread rapidly through the market, triggering panic among traders and residents as towering flames engulfed multiple establishments. Firefighters battled the inferno for several hours before bringing it under control.

“Three people have died in the incident. All are male, and their bodies have been found,” Civil Lines Police Station SHO Mahender Singh said.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as flames shot high above the market, forcing people to flee the area. The D-Park market is located close to the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.