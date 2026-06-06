Muzaffarpur launches sweeping crackdown on private hospitals after fatal fire tragedy

The Muzaffarpur district administration has launched a large-scale inspection and enforcement drive against private hospitals and nursing homes following the deadly fire at Prasad Hospital that claimed seven lives.

Officials described the operation as one of the most extensive crackdowns on the district's private healthcare sector, aimed at ensuring compliance with safety regulations and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The campaign began around the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) area, a major healthcare hub in Muzaffarpur, where teams comprising administrative and health department officials carried out surprise inspections of private medical establishments.

The inspections were led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Kumar and focused on evaluating fire safety systems, emergency evacuation arrangements, ventilation facilities, staffing levels and overall compliance with healthcare regulations.

Authorities said hospitals and nursing homes found operating without adequate fire safety measures or mandatory approvals were sealed immediately during the inspections.

Officials are also examining whether institutions possess valid registrations and statutory clearances, including No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Pollution Control Board and other regulatory bodies.

Speaking on the drive, SDM Tushar Kumar warned that healthcare facilities failing to meet prescribed standards would face strict action. He said institutions that compromise patient safety would not be allowed to continue functioning.

The administration has widened the scope of the operation beyond licensed hospitals to identify unauthorised clinics and healthcare facilities allegedly operating without the required approvals.