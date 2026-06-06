Muzaffarpur launches sweeping crackdown on private hospitals after fatal fire tragedy
Authorities seal non-compliant facilities and intensify checks on safety standards, licences and unauthorised medical practices
The Muzaffarpur district administration has launched a large-scale inspection and enforcement drive against private hospitals and nursing homes following the deadly fire at Prasad Hospital that claimed seven lives.
Officials described the operation as one of the most extensive crackdowns on the district's private healthcare sector, aimed at ensuring compliance with safety regulations and preventing similar incidents in the future.
The campaign began around the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) area, a major healthcare hub in Muzaffarpur, where teams comprising administrative and health department officials carried out surprise inspections of private medical establishments.
The inspections were led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Kumar and focused on evaluating fire safety systems, emergency evacuation arrangements, ventilation facilities, staffing levels and overall compliance with healthcare regulations.
Authorities said hospitals and nursing homes found operating without adequate fire safety measures or mandatory approvals were sealed immediately during the inspections.
Officials are also examining whether institutions possess valid registrations and statutory clearances, including No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Pollution Control Board and other regulatory bodies.
Speaking on the drive, SDM Tushar Kumar warned that healthcare facilities failing to meet prescribed standards would face strict action. He said institutions that compromise patient safety would not be allowed to continue functioning.
The administration has widened the scope of the operation beyond licensed hospitals to identify unauthorised clinics and healthcare facilities allegedly operating without the required approvals.
Health department teams are also investigating reports of unqualified practitioners and individuals posing as medical professionals across the district.
The enforcement campaign has triggered concern among private healthcare operators, with many institutions reportedly rushing to address shortcomings in infrastructure, documentation and safety compliance.
Officials indicated that the inspections would continue in the coming days and would not be limited to urban areas. Similar drives are expected to be conducted across subdivisions and rural parts of Muzaffarpur district.
The administration has also warned that facilities found violating safety norms could face further legal consequences, including criminal proceedings in serious cases.
The crackdown follows growing scrutiny of healthcare safety standards after the Prasad Hospital fire, which exposed alleged lapses in emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance at medical establishments in the district.
Authorities say the ongoing inspections are intended to strengthen accountability within the private healthcare sector and ensure that hospitals adhere to safety norms designed to protect patients and staff.
With IANS inputs