Deadly hospital blaze in Muzaffarpur claims three lives

At least three people were killed and several others injured after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation and raising fresh concerns over fire safety standards in healthcare facilities.

The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital, a well-known private medical institution in North Bihar, located in the Brahampura police station area. According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have originated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), possibly due to a short circuit.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the deaths and said several patients remained in critical condition. Those requiring urgent medical attention were shifted to nearby hospitals as authorities worked to assess the full impact of the incident.

The fire triggered panic within the hospital, with patients, attendants and medical staff rushing to evacuate the building. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as thick smoke quickly engulfed parts of the facility, making evacuation difficult, particularly in the ICU where some patients were reportedly unable to move without assistance.

Fire tenders were rushed to the scene after local residents alerted emergency services. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Simultaneously, ambulances ferried patients to alternative medical facilities across the city.

Officials said the rescue operation was carried out on a war footing, with emergency responders working to ensure that all patients were safely evacuated. Several injured patients were referred to other hospitals for specialised treatment.