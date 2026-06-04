Deadly hospital blaze in Muzaffarpur claims three lives
Fire reportedly began in ICU and spread rapidly through the facility; several patients shifted as authorities investigate cause
At least three people were killed and several others injured after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation and raising fresh concerns over fire safety standards in healthcare facilities.
The blaze erupted at Prasad Hospital, a well-known private medical institution in North Bihar, located in the Brahampura police station area. According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have originated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), possibly due to a short circuit.
District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen confirmed the deaths and said several patients remained in critical condition. Those requiring urgent medical attention were shifted to nearby hospitals as authorities worked to assess the full impact of the incident.
The fire triggered panic within the hospital, with patients, attendants and medical staff rushing to evacuate the building. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as thick smoke quickly engulfed parts of the facility, making evacuation difficult, particularly in the ICU where some patients were reportedly unable to move without assistance.
Fire tenders were rushed to the scene after local residents alerted emergency services. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Simultaneously, ambulances ferried patients to alternative medical facilities across the city.
Officials said the rescue operation was carried out on a war footing, with emergency responders working to ensure that all patients were safely evacuated. Several injured patients were referred to other hospitals for specialised treatment.
Fire department personnel said the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation. Preliminary assessments suggest that inadequate fire safety measures within the ICU may have contributed to the rapid spread of flames and smoke, though no official conclusion has yet been reached.
A senior fire department official said authorities were still verifying the number of casualties and examining whether some victims may have succumbed to smoke inhalation and asphyxiation.
Hospital management has assured full cooperation with the investigation and announced an internal inquiry into the incident. The district administration has also ordered a comprehensive probe to determine whether safety protocols were followed and if any negligence contributed to the tragedy.
The incident has sparked concern among local residents and patients' families, many of whom questioned the hospital's emergency preparedness. Some relatives alleged that timely evacuation measures were not implemented, worsening the situation.
Prasad Hospital serves patients from Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts, making it one of the region's busiest private healthcare facilities. The tragedy has renewed debate over compliance with fire safety regulations in private hospitals and the need for stricter enforcement of emergency preparedness standards.
Police, district officials and fire department teams remained at the site late into the evening, continuing search and debris-clearing operations. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the death toll could rise as efforts continue to account for all patients and staff who were present when the fire broke out.
The incident comes less than 24 hours after a deadly fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives, bringing renewed attention to fire safety and emergency response systems across the country.
With IANS inputs
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