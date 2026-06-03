Woman clutching child among guests who jumped from Delhi hotel fire

Several guests, including a woman carrying a child, jumped from the upper floors of a five-storey hotel engulfed in flames in south Delhi on Wednesday as residents rushed to place mattresses on the road below in a desperate effort to save lives.

The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people and injuring several others.

As thick black smoke poured from the building and flames spread rapidly, trapped occupants smashed window panes, leaned out of openings and called for help. With staircases and internal passages reportedly choked with smoke, several guests were left with little option but to jump from the upper floors.

Eyewitnesses said at least six people leapt from different levels of the building while attempting to escape the blaze. Among them was a woman clutching a young child.

"There was chaos everywhere. People were trapped and shouting for help from the windows. Some broke open the glass panes and climbed out. We saw several people jumping from different floors," a local resident involved in rescue efforts said.

The unfolding emergency prompted residents and shopkeepers to act before rescue teams could fully access the site. Mattress shop owners and other locals brought mattresses and blankets onto the narrow road outside the building and laid them out to cushion the fall of those attempting to escape.

"The woman was holding the child tightly when she jumped. A few others also jumped shortly before and after her. People below kept repositioning the mattresses wherever someone appeared ready to leap," another eyewitness said.