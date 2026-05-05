Vivek Vihar fire: Residents call for safety overhaul after 9 deaths

Residents of east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar have begun organising community-level safety measures after a fire in a residential building on 3 May killed nine people, including a toddler, exposing critical lapses in building design and emergency preparedness.

The blaze broke out in a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I and spread rapidly from the rear, engulfing flats from the first to the fourth floors. Preliminary findings point to an air-conditioner explosion on a lower floor, with strong winds aiding the spread of flames.

Design flaws worsened toll

Investigators and residents have pointed to structural issues that severely hampered evacuation — including a single central staircase, locked access to the terrace, and iron grills blocking rear exits.

Rakesh Singh said locals have decided to hold meetings every 15 days to discuss fire preparedness and structural changes.

“We will discuss several ways out during fire-related incidents… including risks posed by electronic door locking systems,” Singh said, noting that such systems can fail during emergencies.

He added that some residents were unable to exit due to electronic locks and died inside.

Rooftop access under scrutiny

Shiv Sharma, who owns flats nearby, highlighted an informal practice of restricting terrace access to top-floor residents.

“It is an unsaid rule… they even lock the rooftop. In this incident, many could not reach the terrace and died,” Sharma said.

He stressed that keeping terrace doors unlocked during emergencies could help save lives.

Iron grills, parked cars flagged

Residents also cited iron grills at the rear of buildings and haphazard parking as major obstacles to evacuation.

One resident said the building was “completely grilled from the rear side”, leaving no alternate escape route.

“I will suggest creating a rear exit by cutting grills so people can escape during emergencies,” he said.