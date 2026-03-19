Delhi: BJP, AAP leaders clash in Palam after fire killed 9
Scuffle breaks out during visit as parties trade blame over emergency response
A confrontation between BJP and AAP leaders over a fatal fire in southwest Delhi’s Palam escalated into a brief scuffle on Thursday, a day after the blaze claimed nine lives and triggered political sparring over the emergency response.
The clash involved BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki and AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj when leaders from both parties visited the site where the fire broke out on Wednesday.
The blaze killed nine members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman and her three granddaughters, raising concerns over fire safety and response mechanisms in densely populated residential areas.
Clash over delay in response
According to police, the altercation began with a heated exchange between leaders over allegations of delay in deploying hydraulic cranes and other firefighting equipment during the rescue operation.
“The argument escalated into a brief scuffle, with supporters from both sides raising slogans against each other,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.
Eyewitnesses said tensions had been building as both sides accused each other of failing to ensure timely rescue efforts, eventually leading to pushing and jostling between party workers.
Police personnel present at the spot intervened promptly and separated the two groups, bringing the situation under control.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted several videos from the scuffle site where BJP leaders are seen throwing a chair at him.
Officials said additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation and maintain law and order.
No serious injuries were reported in the scuffle, police said.
Political blame game intensifies
The incident comes amid a broader political blame game between the BJP and the AAP over the handling of the fire tragedy.
Leaders from both sides have alleged lapses in preparedness and coordination during the emergency response, particularly in relation to the availability of specialised equipment required for rescue operations.
The fire has also reignited concerns over infrastructure gaps and safety compliance in residential clusters, especially in congested parts of the capital.
The blaze broke out in a residential building in Palam on Wednesday, leading to the deaths of nine people from a single family.
Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire, and an investigation is underway.
The incident has prompted calls for improved fire safety measures and faster emergency response systems in urban areas, even as political tensions continue to rise over accountability.
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