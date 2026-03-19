Delhi: BJP, AAP leaders clash in Palam after fire killed 9

A confrontation between BJP and AAP leaders over a fatal fire in southwest Delhi’s Palam escalated into a brief scuffle on Thursday, a day after the blaze claimed nine lives and triggered political sparring over the emergency response.

The clash involved BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki and AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj when leaders from both parties visited the site where the fire broke out on Wednesday.

The blaze killed nine members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman and her three granddaughters, raising concerns over fire safety and response mechanisms in densely populated residential areas.

Clash over delay in response

According to police, the altercation began with a heated exchange between leaders over allegations of delay in deploying hydraulic cranes and other firefighting equipment during the rescue operation.

“The argument escalated into a brief scuffle, with supporters from both sides raising slogans against each other,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Eyewitnesses said tensions had been building as both sides accused each other of failing to ensure timely rescue efforts, eventually leading to pushing and jostling between party workers.

Police personnel present at the spot intervened promptly and separated the two groups, bringing the situation under control.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj posted several videos from the scuffle site where BJP leaders are seen throwing a chair at him.