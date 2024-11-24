Final negotiations on global plastic pollution in South Korea next week

South Korea will host the final round of international negotiations for a binding plastic regulation agreement next week, officials said on 24 November, Sunday, with attention paid to whether countries can reach an agreement amid a sharp division over regulatory approaches.

The fifth and final round of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) will take place in the southern port city of Busan from Monday through December 1, to be attended by delegations from 175 countries, Seoul officials said.

The INC was formed in 2022 under a U.N. resolution to develop an "international legally binding instrument" on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, based on the commitment to end plastic pollution by 2040, reports Yonhap news agency.

It aims to draw up a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastics, from production and consumption to disposal, to protect the environment and human health from its negative impacts. Despite four rounds of talks, little progress has been made due to disagreements over the scope of regulations, which are influenced by each country's interests.

The main sticking point in the negotiations has been whether to regulate the production of plastic polymers, a key raw material sourced from fossil fuels. Countries like Britain, Germany, France and Japan, and the European Union, known as the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) group in the INC, have called for introducing measures to curb the plastic production.