Sitharaman stresses on need for IMF to remain well capitalised

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday participated in a roundtable discussion on 'IMF policy priorities and how the institution should support its membership' and underlined the need for the institution to remain well-capitalised to meet future challenges.

The roundtable was hosted by US treasury secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

Sitharaman spoke about the IMF's mandate and lending policies, a strong, quota-based, and adequately resourced IMF, Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) financing and IMF governance reforms, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Sitharaman drew attention to India's G20 presidency's focus on the importance of multilateralism to move towards coordinated and consensus-based solutions to global challenges.