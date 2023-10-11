Indian economy: premium segments thrive, low-income groups struggle

India's domestic economy is experiencing a notable divergence, with premium and luxury goods seeing robust demand. In contrast, essential goods face headwinds owing to high inflation, according to Amnish Aggarwal, head of research at equity research and advisory firm Prabhudas Lilladher.

The firm's latest report states that all eyes are now on festive demand in the coming months to sustain market momentum. The report also notes that the second quarter of 2024 is expected to reveal the impact of volatile monsoons, flash floods in July, and the delayed recovery in rural and consumer demand in specific segments.

The economic landscape in India is marked by mixed demand, with strong interest in premium and luxury goods from the upper and upper-middle classes. At the same time, the lower-income segments appear to be facing some pressure. The recent volatility in weather conditions and higher food inflation during the quarter have significantly impacted consumer sentiment.

Discretionary spending on travel, tourism, and jewellery continues to perform well. However, the prevailing economic conditions have adversely affected sectors such as quick-service restaurants (QSR), apparel, and two-wheelers. Passenger vehicles (PV) continue to report substantial numbers, reflecting the varied trends across different consumer segments.