Finland joining NATO a threat to Russia, says Kremlin

Peskov added that Russia's reaction will depend on the development of the NATO military infrastructure.



"It will depend on what this expansion process will entail, how far and how close to our borders the military infrastructure will move," Peskov said, CNN reported.



Russia will analyse the situation with Finland's entry to NATO and will work out the necessary measures to ensure its own security, he added.



Finland would be "warmly welcomed into NATO", said the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg after the country's top politicians said they wanted to join.