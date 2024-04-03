First batch of 60-plus Indian construction workers leaving for Israel: Envoy

The first batch of over 60 Indian construction workers is going to Israel, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday, 2 April.

In a post on X, he hoped that the workers would become 'ambassadors' of the great people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He said the workers are going to Israel under the framework of a government-to-government agreement and complimented India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the initiative.

"Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement. This is an outcome of hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA," Gilon said.

"I'm sure that the workers become 'ambassadors' of the great P2P relations between India and Israel," he said.