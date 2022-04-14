First comprehensive map of human blood stem cell developed

Blood stem cells, also called hematopoietic stem cells, have the ability to make unlimited copies of themselves and to differentiate into every type of blood cell in the human body.



For decades, doctors have used blood stem cells from the bone marrow of donors and the umbilical cords of newborns in life-saving transplant treatments for blood and immune diseases.



However, these treatments are limited by a shortage of matched donors and hampered by the low number of stem cells in cord blood.



Researchers have sought to overcome these limitations by attempting to create blood stem cells in the lab from human pluripotent stem cells, which can potentially give rise to any cell type in the body.



But success has been elusive, in part because scientists have lacked the instructions to make lab-grown cells differentiate into self-renewing blood stem cells rather than short-lived blood progenitor cells, which can only produce limited blood cell types.



"Nobody has succeeded in making functional blood stem cells from human pluripotent stem cells because we didn't know enough about the cell we were trying to generate," said Mikkola, Professor of molecular, cell and developmental biology in UCLA.