Round one of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN

The United Nations and its partners have vaccinated against polio more than 560,000 children under 10 in the Gaza Strip, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday, 13 September said the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the first round of the emergency vaccination campaign in the north, central, and southern zones of Gaza wound up on Thursday, 12 September.

OCHA said that during the final phase of the first round in northern Gaza, the United Nations and its partners reached more than 112,000 children with the vaccine over three days, according to Xinhua news agency.

The office said its partners are set to begin the second round of the vaccination campaign in about four weeks.