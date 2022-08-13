Fitness company Peloton lays off 780 employees, shuts stores

"As a result, we are eliminating our North American Field Ops warehouses, resulting in a significant reduction in our delivery workforce teams," said Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy in a memo to employees.



"Unfortunately, this means a number of team members will be departing the company. We know changes of this nature are never easy," the CEO added.



The company said that while it was reducing its workforce in certain areas of the business, "we continue to fill roles on key teams to drive the business forward".



The company, however, didn't specify how many of its 86 retail locations will be shut down.



The company is exiting last-mile logistics and shift delivery work to third-party providers.