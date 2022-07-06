Five civilians killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast

Five civilians were killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.



"Russia continues to kill civilians! On 5 July, the Russians killed five civilian residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Avdiivka, one in Sloviansk, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kurakhove," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko as saying.