US announces $820mn in additional security assistance for Ukraine

The US has announced $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine which includes advanced anti-aircraft and aerial defense systems as well as additional ammunition for advanced rocket systems, the Department of Defence (DOD) said in a statement.



Totaling $820 million, the new weapons came in two parts, according to the statement issued on Friday.



Aid worth $50 million, of which additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems is a part, will be drawn from the presidential drawdown authority that authorizes President Joe Biden to directly tap into existing American weapons inventories.