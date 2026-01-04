Flights grounded across Greece after radio frequency disruption

Air traffic across Greece was brought to a standstill on Sunday after a radio frequency disruption forced authorities to suspend flight operations nationwide, according to the country’s civil aviation authority and state broadcaster ERT.

The incident led to the near-total clearance of Greek airspace, with arrivals and departures halted at airports across the country from around 9.00 am local time (0700 GMT). Officials said the cause of the disruption was under investigation and that restrictions were imposed as a precautionary safety measure.

Greece’s civil aviation authority said that while some overflights through the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were continuing, normal airport operations had been suspended. Flight-tracking data showed Greek airspace to be largely empty following the decision.

ERT broadcast images from Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport showing departure terminals crowded with stranded passengers, as security check-ins and departures were stopped. Several flights were diverted to neighbouring countries as a result of the shutdown, the broadcaster reported.