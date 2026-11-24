Florida floods prompt nearly 500 rescues as river reaches record levels
Authorities have intensified emergency operations as forecasters warn of further rises in water levels along the St Johns River
Florida authorities have conducted nearly 500 floodwater rescues following days of exceptionally heavy rainfall
The St Johns River has exceeded its previous flood record near Geneva, with several other communities facing further inundation
Hundreds of National Guard personnel have been deployed as flooding disrupts healthcare facilities and damages properties
Emergency teams in Florida have rescued nearly 500 people from floodwaters as persistent flooding along the St Johns River threatens several communities, with forecasters warning that conditions could worsen in the coming days.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis said parts of the state had received between 15 and 20 inches of rainfall over the past week, overwhelming drainage systems and inundating residential areas.
Speaking in West Melbourne, DeSantis said the state was submitting an additional request for a federal major disaster declaration to secure assistance for affected communities.
River breaches previous flood record
The National Weather Service said the St Johns River near Geneva, upstream of Lake Harney, had surpassed its previous record flood level.
The river stood at 13.1 feet on Monday morning, considerably above its eight-foot flood threshold. Water levels are expected to remain close to their peak before gradually receding later this week, although severe flooding is likely to persist.
Communities further along the river also face rising water levels. Near DeLand, the river is forecast to climb from 5.5 feet to 6.1 feet by late this week.
Astor was already experiencing major flooding, while Sanford is expected to move from moderate to major flood conditions by midweek.
Hospitals affected as emergency response expands
The flooding has also affected healthcare infrastructure. State officials reported water entering Memorial Regional Hospital, along with damage to ceiling panels, prompting assessments and the relocation of patients where necessary.
Flood barriers have been installed around HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford to protect the facility.
The Florida National Guard has mobilised 421 personnel and 54 specialised high-water vehicles across six counties. More than 3,000 metres of temporary flood barriers have also been deployed to safeguard critical infrastructure.
Meanwhile, clean-up teams have assisted at more than 250 properties, while over 1,600 residents have visited assistance centres established by the state.
Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice, with weather officials urging motorists to avoid submerged roads and respect emergency barricades.
With IANS inputs