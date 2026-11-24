River breaches previous flood record

The National Weather Service said the St Johns River near Geneva, upstream of Lake Harney, had surpassed its previous record flood level.

The river stood at 13.1 feet on Monday morning, considerably above its eight-foot flood threshold. Water levels are expected to remain close to their peak before gradually receding later this week, although severe flooding is likely to persist.

Communities further along the river also face rising water levels. Near DeLand, the river is forecast to climb from 5.5 feet to 6.1 feet by late this week.

Astor was already experiencing major flooding, while Sanford is expected to move from moderate to major flood conditions by midweek.

Hospitals affected as emergency response expands

The flooding has also affected healthcare infrastructure. State officials reported water entering Memorial Regional Hospital, along with damage to ceiling panels, prompting assessments and the relocation of patients where necessary.

Flood barriers have been installed around HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford to protect the facility.

The Florida National Guard has mobilised 421 personnel and 54 specialised high-water vehicles across six counties. More than 3,000 metres of temporary flood barriers have also been deployed to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, clean-up teams have assisted at more than 250 properties, while over 1,600 residents have visited assistance centres established by the state.

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice, with weather officials urging motorists to avoid submerged roads and respect emergency barricades.

With IANS inputs