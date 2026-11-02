Nine killed as Bahamas-bound business jet crashes in Florida neighbourhood
Learjet from Austin bursts into flames near a busy Palm Beach County road; federal investigators to examine the cause
All nine people aboard a Bahamas-bound business jet died in a crash in South Florida, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.
The Learjet 60 came down near a busy road in Palm Beach County after departing Austin, Texas.
Federal investigators are examining the cause; injuries on the ground and damage to nearby homes remain unconfirmed.
All nine people aboard a private business jet were killed when it crashed into a South Florida neighbourhood on Sunday and burst into flames near a busy roadway, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.
The Learjet 60 had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Duffy said the FAA was sending a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation. The cause of the crash and the identities of those aboard were not immediately disclosed.
The aircraft came down near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North in Palm Beach County. Videos recorded by people in passing vehicles showed it descending steeply before hitting the ground and erupting in a fireball.
Footage from the aftermath showed a large crater in the pavement, with flames burning around broken sections of the road and thick black smoke rising above the site. The aircraft appeared to have narrowly missed nearby homes and passing vehicles.
There was no immediate confirmation of injuries on the ground or damage to homes.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office closed roads in both directions around the crash site and asked motorists to avoid the area as firefighters and other emergency personnel responded.
Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, confirmed that the jet was privately operated and identified its registration as N722BD. He said he could not immediately provide information about those on board.
A woman working nearby said electricity in the area had been out for about two hours following the crash.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.
With PTI inputs