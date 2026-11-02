Nine killed as Bahamas-bound business jet crashes in Florida neighbourhood

The aircraft came down near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North in Palm Beach County. Videos recorded by people in passing vehicles showed it descending steeply before hitting the ground and erupting in a fireball.

Footage from the aftermath showed a large crater in the pavement, with flames burning around broken sections of the road and thick black smoke rising above the site. The aircraft appeared to have narrowly missed nearby homes and passing vehicles.

There was no immediate confirmation of injuries on the ground or damage to homes.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office closed roads in both directions around the crash site and asked motorists to avoid the area as firefighters and other emergency personnel responded.

Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, confirmed that the jet was privately operated and identified its registration as N722BD. He said he could not immediately provide information about those on board.

A woman working nearby said electricity in the area had been out for about two hours following the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.

With PTI inputs