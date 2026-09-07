Five dead after Amazon cargo aircraft crashes at Miami airport

Five people were killed and five others injured after an Amazon cargo aircraft overran a runway and crashed at Miami International Airport in Florida, authorities said.

The accident occurred at approximately 1.58 pm local time on Sunday, according to Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said five injured people had been taken to hospital.

Footage from the scene showed thick smoke rising from the aircraft. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said more than 60 units and around 200 firefighters were deployed in response to the crash.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Flight 7598 went beyond the runway after landing at the airport at around 2 pm Eastern Time. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft had arrived from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.