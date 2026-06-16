US Air Force B-52 crashes after take-off in California, eight feared dead

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert on Monday, with all eight people on board feared dead, officials said.

The aircraft went down at around 11:20 am local time during what officials described as a routine test mission. Emergency crews were immediately deployed to the crash site, while response and recovery operations continued through the day.

Edwards Air Force Base confirmed that the airfield had been temporarily closed following the incident, with inbound aircraft diverted to alternate locations as emergency teams secured the area.

Speaking to reporters, Colonel James Hayes described the accident as a "terrible tragedy" and said the eight individuals on board comprised a mix of military personnel, government civilians and government contractors.

"Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans," Hayes said.

The base also suspended all non-commercial visitor passes until further notice to allow personnel to focus on emergency operations.