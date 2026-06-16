US Air Force B-52 crashes after take-off in California, eight feared dead
Strategic bomber goes down near Edwards Air Force Base during routine test mission as investigators probe cause of crash
A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert on Monday, with all eight people on board feared dead, officials said.
The aircraft went down at around 11:20 am local time during what officials described as a routine test mission. Emergency crews were immediately deployed to the crash site, while response and recovery operations continued through the day.
Edwards Air Force Base confirmed that the airfield had been temporarily closed following the incident, with inbound aircraft diverted to alternate locations as emergency teams secured the area.
Speaking to reporters, Colonel James Hayes described the accident as a "terrible tragedy" and said the eight individuals on board comprised a mix of military personnel, government civilians and government contractors.
"Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans," Hayes said.
The base also suspended all non-commercial visitor passes until further notice to allow personnel to focus on emergency operations.
Officials said initial assessments suggested there were no survivors. Efforts were under way to account for all personnel involved and notify families.
Witnesses reported seeing a large plume of black smoke rising from the desert following the crash, visible from several miles away.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. No immediate indication has been given as to whether mechanical failure, human error or other factors may have contributed to the crash.
The B-52 Stratofortress is one of the US military's most recognisable long-range strategic bombers and has remained in service for more than seven decades. Designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, the aircraft can operate at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and transport payloads of up to 70,000 pounds.
The bomber has recently been involved in US military operations linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, underscoring its continued strategic importance despite its age.
Further details are expected as investigators examine the wreckage and review flight data from the aircraft.
With IANS inputs