Five IAF personnel killed as Russian-origin An-32 transport aircraft crashes in Assam
Air Force says aircraft went down during routine sortie near Jorhat; deceased include two officers, a sergeant and two Agniveer Vayu personnel
Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed after a Russian-origin An-32 military transport aircraft crashed in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday during a routine operational sortie, the Air Force said.
The accident took place at around 10 am, prompting an immediate response from the IAF and local authorities.
In a statement, the Air Force expressed grief over the loss of personnel and extended condolences to their families.
“The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat,” the IAF said.
The deceased have been identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam.
The Air Force said it stood firmly with the bereaved families and would provide all necessary support during this difficult period.
Aircraft crashed during routine sortie
The IAF said the aircraft was undertaking a routine sortie when the accident occurred. Details regarding the flight's mission profile and destination were not immediately disclosed.
Officials have not yet provided information on the circumstances leading to the crash or whether any distress call was issued before the aircraft went down.
Rescue and recovery teams were rushed to the site following the accident. Further details about the wreckage and the sequence of events are awaited.
The Air Force is expected to institute a Court of Inquiry to establish the cause of the crash, a standard procedure followed in military aviation accidents.
Key transport aircraft in IAF fleet
The An-32 is a twin-engine tactical military transport aircraft of Soviet origin introduced into IAF service in 1984.
Designed for operations in difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions, the aircraft has played a crucial role in transporting troops, equipment and supplies to remote military bases across the country.
Over the years, the aircraft has been extensively used for logistics missions, disaster relief operations and humanitarian assistance tasks.
The IAF has undertaken upgrades to extend the service life of the fleet, which continues to form an important part of India's military transport capability despite its ageing profile.
Saturday's crash adds to a series of military aviation accidents that have raised concerns over flight safety and the maintenance of ageing aircraft platforms.
The Air Force has not yet released details regarding the aircraft's technical status or the number of personnel on board beyond the five fatalities confirmed in the accident.
Further updates are expected after preliminary findings from the investigation become available.