Five IAF personnel killed as Russian-origin An-32 transport aircraft crashes in Assam

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed after a Russian-origin An-32 military transport aircraft crashed in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday during a routine operational sortie, the Air Force said.

The accident took place at around 10 am, prompting an immediate response from the IAF and local authorities.

In a statement, the Air Force expressed grief over the loss of personnel and extended condolences to their families.

“The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat,” the IAF said.

The deceased have been identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam.

The Air Force said it stood firmly with the bereaved families and would provide all necessary support during this difficult period.

Aircraft crashed during routine sortie

The IAF said the aircraft was undertaking a routine sortie when the accident occurred. Details regarding the flight's mission profile and destination were not immediately disclosed.

Officials have not yet provided information on the circumstances leading to the crash or whether any distress call was issued before the aircraft went down.

Rescue and recovery teams were rushed to the site following the accident. Further details about the wreckage and the sequence of events are awaited.