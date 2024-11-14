Focus of climate talks should be on mobilising $1 trillion per year by 2030: Report

Negotiations on climate finance at the COP29 United Nations climate change summit in Baku should be focused on mobilising $1 trillion per year by 2030 in external finance from all sources for investments necessary by emerging market and developing countries other than China, to deliver the Paris Agreement, and about $1.3 trillion by 2035, a new report by the Independent High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance said on Thursday.

The report warns: “Any shortfall in investment before 2030 will place added pressure on the years that follow, creating a steeper and potentially costly path to climate stability.” “The less the world achieves now, the more we will need to invest later. Delayed action means we will need to mobilise even larger sums in shorter timeframes to catch up on critical targets. “Additionally, investment needs for adaptation and resilience, as well as loss and damage and restoration of nature, will rise sharply as climate and nature risks escalate.”

The group, co-chaired by Amar Bhattacharya, Vera Songwe and Nicholas Stern, has been supporting the deliberations on the climate finance agenda under successive COP Presidencies since COP26. It was tasked to help develop and put forward policy options and recommendations to encourage and enable the public and private investment and finance necessary for delivery of the commitments, ambition, initiatives and targets of the Paris Agreement, reinforced by the Glasgow Climate Pact, the Sharm el-Sheikh agenda, and the COP28 Global Climate Finance Framework.