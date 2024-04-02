Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza airstrike — reports

Officials from the Hamas-run Gaza media office said late on Monday that at least five aid workers from the humanitarian NGO, the World Central Kitchen (WCK), were killed in what they said was an Israeli airstrike.

The Reuters news agency cited a media office spokesperson as saying that the incident took place in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah and reported that the dead included citizens of Poland, Australia, the United Kingdom and a Palestinian.

World Central Kitchen 'aware of reports'

The WCK — which delivers food relief and prepared meals for those in need — released a short statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be a target. Ever."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) meanwhile said in a statement that it was "conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military statement said.