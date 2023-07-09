Foreign diplomats visit West Bank after Israel's large-scale military raid

A delegation of foreign diplomats has visited the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp following an Israeli large-scale military raid on the city earlier this week.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees organised a tour on Saturday that lasted for several hours for the delegation of 30 diplomats, most of whom represented European countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 3, the Israeli army launched a two-day large-scale military operation in the Jenin area to crack down on Palestinian militants. The raid left 12 Palestinians and one Israeli army officer dead and dozens of others wounded.