Foreign tourists may soon travel across Nepal using immigration app

Nepal is preparing a mobile-based system allowing foreign visitors to travel within the country without routinely carrying their physical passports

Tourists will be able to store passport and visa details on an official immigration app and use them for domestic flights, hotel check-ins and other services

The initiative will be linked to a nationwide database that tracks foreign nationals from their visa application until their departure from Nepal

Foreign visitors may soon be able to travel within Nepal without routinely carrying their physical passports under a digital initiative being developed by the country’s Department of Immigration.

The proposed “Passport-Free Travel” arrangement will allow foreign nationals to store scanned copies of their passports and visa details on the department’s official mobile application.

After arriving in Nepal, visitors will have to install the app and submit the required information. Once their details have been registered and verified, they will be able to use the digital records while travelling within the country.

“Then they can freely travel across the country without carrying their physical passports,” Department of Immigration director general Ram Chandra Tiwari said.

The application is available on Android and Apple’s iOS platform, according to the department.

Under the planned system, registered foreigners will not be required to present their physical passports when boarding domestic flights, checking into hotels, exchanging currency or arranging trips through travel and trekking agencies.

“For example, they may forget their passport at a hotel while travelling and be unable to produce it when required,” Tiwari said. “By updating their information on the app, they will no longer have to worry about forgetting their passport at a hotel or elsewhere while they are inside Nepal.”