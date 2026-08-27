37 tourists from Kerala’s Payyanur stranded in flood-hit Nepal
State government begins evacuation efforts and opens helplines as MLA says all members of the group are safe
Thirty-seven people from Kerala’s Payyanur constituency have been stranded in Nepal following severe flooding and are currently unable to continue their journey or return home, MLA V Kunhikrishnan has said.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Kunhikrishnan said he had informed chief minister V.D. Satheesan about the situation and provided the Chief Minister’s Office with the tourists’ current locations and contact numbers.
The CMO has assured the MLA that the necessary measures will be initiated at the earliest to facilitate their safe return.
Kunhikrishnan said the families of the stranded tourists had been updated and urged them not to panic, as all 37 people were safe. He added that contact had been established with every member of the group.
The Kerala government began urgent efforts on Wednesday night to bring the tourists back from Nepal. Satheesan directed the state Chief Secretary to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to ensure their safety and expedite the evacuation process.
The state government has also opened two helpline numbers — 9447111844 and 9747132147 — for stranded tourists and their relative's seeking assistance.
With PTI inputs