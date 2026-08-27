37 tourists from Kerala’s Payyanur stranded in flood-hit Nepal

Kunhikrishnan said the families of the stranded tourists had been updated and urged them not to panic, as all 37 people were safe. He added that contact had been established with every member of the group.

The Kerala government began urgent efforts on Wednesday night to bring the tourists back from Nepal. Satheesan directed the state Chief Secretary to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal to ensure their safety and expedite the evacuation process.

The state government has also opened two helpline numbers — 9447111844 and 9747132147 — for stranded tourists and their relative's seeking assistance.

With PTI inputs