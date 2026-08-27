Nepal floods put Bihar, Uttarakhand on high alert as river levels rise

Authorities in Bihar and Uttarakhand have intensified vigilance in districts bordering Nepal after floodwaters from the neighbouring country entered rivers flowing into India on Wednesday.

Bihar was placed on high alert after the surge reached the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, prompting officials to open all its 36 gates to regulate the flow. Around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water had been discharged from the barrage by 11 pm, the highest volume recorded there during the day.

Officials said the flow was expected to recede, and the situation was likely to remain under control. However, teams have been deployed at the barrage, along embankments and in control rooms as a precaution.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary reviewed the situation with chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and senior officials, directing them to maintain continuous surveillance and prepare for any emergency. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said a technical team led by a superintending engineer had been stationed at the barrage and warnings issued across districts in the Gandak river basin.

Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Sheohar. Officials have been instructed to monitor rivers, embankments, bridges, low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations, while ensuring that communities receive timely warnings.

An NDRF team will be deployed in Gopalganj, while another will remain on standby in Muzaffarpur. Arrangements are also being made to position a team in Bettiah. District administrations have been asked to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready.

The water level of the Narayani river at Nepal’s Devghat gauge stood at 4.77 metres, below its warning level of 7.30 metres and danger mark of nine metres. Officials said no rise had been reported in the Kosi river.

Meanwhile, the Tanakpur post of the State Disaster Response Force in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district has been placed on high alert on the instructions of SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.