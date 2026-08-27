Nepal floods put Bihar, Uttarakhand on high alert as river levels rise
All 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage have been opened, while SDRF teams are monitoring vulnerable areas along the Sharda river
Authorities in Bihar and Uttarakhand have intensified vigilance in districts bordering Nepal after floodwaters from the neighbouring country entered rivers flowing into India on Wednesday.
Bihar was placed on high alert after the surge reached the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar in West Champaran, prompting officials to open all its 36 gates to regulate the flow. Around 1.50 lakh cusecs of water had been discharged from the barrage by 11 pm, the highest volume recorded there during the day.
Officials said the flow was expected to recede, and the situation was likely to remain under control. However, teams have been deployed at the barrage, along embankments and in control rooms as a precaution.
Chief minister Samrat Choudhary reviewed the situation with chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and senior officials, directing them to maintain continuous surveillance and prepare for any emergency. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said a technical team led by a superintending engineer had been stationed at the barrage and warnings issued across districts in the Gandak river basin.
Special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Sheohar. Officials have been instructed to monitor rivers, embankments, bridges, low-lying areas and other vulnerable locations, while ensuring that communities receive timely warnings.
An NDRF team will be deployed in Gopalganj, while another will remain on standby in Muzaffarpur. Arrangements are also being made to position a team in Bettiah. District administrations have been asked to keep evacuation plans, boats, shelters and community kitchens ready.
The water level of the Narayani river at Nepal’s Devghat gauge stood at 4.77 metres, below its warning level of 7.30 metres and danger mark of nine metres. Officials said no rise had been reported in the Kosi river.
Meanwhile, the Tanakpur post of the State Disaster Response Force in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district has been placed on high alert on the instructions of SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.
SDRF personnel are patrolling vulnerable stretches around Sharda Ghat, the Sharda Barrage and nearby low-lying localities. Residents, travellers and fishermen have been warned against approaching the riverbanks amid concerns over a possible rise in the Sharda river’s water level.
Officials said rescue teams equipped with essential life-saving gear were prepared to respond around the clock and were coordinating closely with the local administration.
The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has also issued helpline numbers for residents stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal or those seeking information about relatives. People may contact the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun on 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316 or 8218867005. The toll-free helpline number is 1070.
Nearly 100 people have reportedly been killed and more than 750 remain missing, including 133 Indian nationals, after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal. The disaster devastated several settlements, washed away critical bridges and disrupted about a dozen hydropower projects.
Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal told Parliament that an earthquake struck Tibet at 8.37 am local time, followed by reports of flash floods three minutes later. Authorities suspect that the tremors may have triggered a glacial lake outburst.
The floodwaters surged through the Bhote Koshi river and affected Nepal’s Rasuwa and Dhading districts, which border Tibet.
Samrat Choudhary and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and property, extending condolences to the affected families and assuring support for relief and rescue efforts.
With agency inputs