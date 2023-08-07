Foreigners including Americans held in Afghan prisons: Report

A number of foreign nationals, including Americans, have been held in Afghanistan's prisons, a local media report said on Monday citing a Taliban official.

Without revealing the exact number of imprisoned foreigners in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said: "They have been held in connection with security and other issues such as violation of our laws," Xinhua news agency reported citing the TOLO News report.

If proven innocent the detained would be released and the solution would also be found for those not innocent, TOLO News quoted Mujahid as saying.