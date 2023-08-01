US officials in crucial talks with Taliban to address Afghan crisis

A group of senior American diplomats met representatives from the Taliban and technocratic professionals during which they discussed critical issues concerning Afghanistan's well-being and humanitarian crisis, the State Department said.

The interaction took place in Doha on July 30 and July 31.

The US delegation was led by Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West along with Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, Rina Amiri, and Chief of the US Mission to Afghanistan, Karen Decker.