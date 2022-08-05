Forest fire rages in Berlin amid blasts at munitions facility

Fire department spokesperson Thomas Kirstein said more information was needed on the state of the site, adding that: "The operation will take a long time."



Meanwhile, Berlin fire department spokesperson James Klein told Deutsche Welle that Grunewald is used for the storage of ordnance, as well as fireworks and other objects that can explode.



The Grunewald munitions facility has been in operation since 1950. Alternative areas were either not available in Berlin or could not be approved, police said.



"Areas in Brandenburg were also examined, but these could not offer comparable storage capacities."