Serviced turbine for Nord Stream 1 can be delivered at any time: Scholz

The turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which was serviced in Canada, is ready for use and could be delivered to Russia "at any time", said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



"All it takes is for someone to say, 'I'd like to have it'. Then it will be there very quickly," Xinhua news agency quoted Scholz as saying after a visit to the Siemens plant in Muelheim an der Ruhr in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the turbine is currently located.



The turbine was serviced by Siemens Energy in Canada, after which it has been in Germany since mid-July.



"Nothing stands in the way of its onward transport to Russia, except that the Russian buyers must state that they also want the turbine and provide the necessary information for customs transport," said Scholz.