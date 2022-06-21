Former Pak dictator Musharraf's immediate return to Pakistan ruled out

According to the family, Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks in Dubai due to complications of his ailment. However, the family had refuted reports that he was on ventilator.



"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family had said in a tweet.



Last week his arch rival, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had asked his younger brother and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate the return of the ailing military dictator from Dubai.



"I have no personal enmity or animosity towards Pervez Musharraf. I don't want anyone else to suffer the traumas I have to endure for my loved ones. I pray to Allah Almighty for their health. If they want to come back, the government should provide facilities," the three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif wrote on his Twitter post on Tuesday.



Sharif's warm-hearted gesture came after the Pakistani military establishment said that its top leadership wanted to bring its ailing former chief who has been living in Dubai since 2016, back to Pakistan in deference to his wish of spending his last days peacefully in Pakistan.