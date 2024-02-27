Imran Khan and wife indicted in £190 million corruption case

An accountability court in Pakistan on Tuesday, 27 February, indicted the country's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million Al Qadir corruption case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, where the 72-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder is currently incarcerated over multiple cases.

The judge read the chargesheet in Khan and Bushra's presence in the courtroom.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated an investigation against Khan, his wife and others, regarding the alleged acquisition of hundreds of canals of land in the name of the Al Qadir University Trust, resulting in a reported loss of £190 million to the exchequer.

During the hearing, the court said that the statements of 58 witnesses will be recorded in the case, Geo News reported.