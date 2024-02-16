Imran Khan’s party says outcome of Pakistan elections 'biggest voter fraud'

Claiming that at least 85 seats won by it in Parliament were snatched by rigging, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Friday said the outcome of Pakistan's elections would be remembered as the “biggest voter fraud” in the country’s history against the party and its successful candidates.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, founded by the cricketer-turned-politician, also deplored the 8 February polls, saying the elections would be remembered in the country's history owing to the scale of vote rigging.

A week after polling was held for the general elections, there is no sign of a government in cash-strapped Pakistan. Independent candidates backed by Khan’s PTI won the lion’s share of seats in the 266-member National Assembly, when none of the other parties won a clear majority.

Counting of votes was suspended the night after polling, prompting the PTI to claim that the polls were rigged. Ever since, the party has regularly alleged that the establishment followed incorrect procedure to declare PTI’s rivals as winners.

On Friday, a fresh round of crackdowns, allegedly by the Pakistan Army, was launched against Khan's party in a bid to put pressure on the winners in the elections to change their loyalties to parties backed by the powerful military.