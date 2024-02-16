Pakistan: What is ahead for the new coalition government?

The two traditionally dominant players of Pakistani civilian politics declared this week that they planned to form a coalition government, ending the deadlock that followed last week's parliamentary election, where no party won a clear majority.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said it was joining forces with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as well as other smaller parties.

Together, the parties would have enough seats to command a majority in the 265-member parliament.

The PML-N has nominated former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, to lead the new government.

The newly declared coalition echoes the 2022 alliance that ousted then Prime Minister Imran Khan's government and governed the country for 16 months before a caretaker administration took over to hold elections.

A weak and unstable administration?

"This new coalition government is likely to be weak and unstable, given that disagreements might emerge between the PML-N and PPP. It is also likely to be deferential to the army, as it was during its first tenure," said Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

"It presided over both a deteriorating security situation and an acute economic crisis for 16 months, which does not induce confidence for its next stint in power."

The PPP has also said it won't take ministerial roles this time round and will back the prime minister "on an issue-to-issue basis," raising fears that this coalition would be weaker than the last.

If the PPP doesn't take any ministries, analysts say it would make the administration effectively a minority government, at a time when it will have its work cut out amid grave challenges ranging from an acute economic crisis to political instability and rising militancy.