Pakistan stock exchange plunges amidst election uncertainty

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a steep decline during the early morning trading as the benchmark KSE-100 fell by over 2,200 points on Monday, 12 February, amid uncertainty over the formation of a new government, a media report said.

The benchmark index decreased by 2,232.91 points or 3.55 per cent to trade at 60,710 points, down from the previous close of 62,943 points, Geo News reported.

Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pakistan-Kuwait Investment Company, attributed the loss to the "uncertainty over the formation of the government", the report said.