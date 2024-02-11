Pakistan elections: Tehreek-e-Insaf backed independents lead race
Independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial and unconfirmed results of 257 constituencies out of 265 have emerged
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial and unconfirmed results of 257 constituencies out of 265 have emerged, local media reported.
According to details, unconfirmed and unofficial results of seven constituencies are still pending, while the result of one NA constituency is withheld, ARY News reported.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz currently stands second in the National Assembly with 78 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party is in third place with 54 seats, ARY News reported.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has won 17 seats in the National Assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal three, while the Istekham-e-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have won two seats, each in the lower house of Parliament۔
In addition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Zia, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and Balochistan National Party have grabbed one seat each.
According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results so far, no party is in a position to form the government single-handedly, ARY News reported.
The country went to polls on 8 February. According to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), more than 1.1 million election officials performed election duties.
Earlier in the day, amid allegations of widespread rigging in the elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan ordered repolling in certain polling booths. On 15 February, repolling will be held in 26 polling stations of NA-88, PS-18 and at 25 polling stations of PK-90, Dawn reported.
Repolling in the above stations was ordered after a mob allegedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer's office, unidentified people confiscated polling material, and terrorists caused damage to polling material, the ECP said.
The poll watchdog has also sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism in one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).
