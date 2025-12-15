Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dammika Ranatunga arrested on graft charges

Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer Dammika Ranatunga, elder brother of 1996 World Cup–winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, was arrested and later released on bail on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in crude oil procurement by a state-owned enterprise.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said the 63-year-old was taken into custody over alleged wrongdoing in the tendering process followed by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) in 2017, when Dammika Ranatunga was serving as its chairman. According to the anti-graft body, the alleged violations occurred during the purchase of crude oil and resulted in significant financial loss to the state-run company.

In submissions before the Colombo Magistrate Court, CIABOC stated that Dammika Ranatunga had exercised “undue influence” in the tender process, causing a loss estimated at 800 million Sri Lankan rupees to the CPC. After being produced before court, he was granted bail, officials confirmed.

CIABOC also told the court that Arjuna Ranatunga, former cricket World Cup-winning captain and ex-cabinet minister, has been named as the second accused in the case. However, the commission said Arjuna Ranatunga could not be arrested or produced before the magistrate as he is currently overseas.