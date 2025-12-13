US views Sri Lanka as key partner for Indian Ocean security, says ambassadorial nominee

The United States sees Sri Lanka as a vital partner in maintaining security in the Indian Ocean and safeguarding critical global shipping routes, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to Colombo told lawmakers in Washington.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Eric Meyer said Sri Lanka’s strategic geography places it at the heart of US efforts to promote maritime stability amid intensifying geopolitical competition in the region.

Meyer noted that Sri Lanka lies along some of the busiest sea lanes in the world, with US Navy vessels and nearly two-thirds of global seaborne crude oil transiting waters close to the island. This, he said, makes Colombo central to Washington’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

He argued that Sri Lanka’s location also makes it a focal point for countering adversarial influence, including the expanding regional footprint of China. If confirmed, Meyer said he would work closely with both government and private sector partners to advance American security and commercial interests across the Indian Ocean region.