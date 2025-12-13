US views Sri Lanka as key partner for Indian Ocean security, says ambassadorial nominee
Eric Meyer said Sri Lanka’s strategic geography places it at the heart of US efforts to promote maritime stability amid intensifying geopolitical competition
The United States sees Sri Lanka as a vital partner in maintaining security in the Indian Ocean and safeguarding critical global shipping routes, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to Colombo told lawmakers in Washington.
Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Eric Meyer said Sri Lanka’s strategic geography places it at the heart of US efforts to promote maritime stability amid intensifying geopolitical competition in the region.
Meyer noted that Sri Lanka lies along some of the busiest sea lanes in the world, with US Navy vessels and nearly two-thirds of global seaborne crude oil transiting waters close to the island. This, he said, makes Colombo central to Washington’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
He argued that Sri Lanka’s location also makes it a focal point for countering adversarial influence, including the expanding regional footprint of China. If confirmed, Meyer said he would work closely with both government and private sector partners to advance American security and commercial interests across the Indian Ocean region.
Outlining his priorities, Meyer highlighted port security, maritime domain awareness and the protection of key trade routes. He said ensuring the safety of waterways and ports, supporting Sri Lanka’s maritime and economic sovereignty, and creating opportunities for US businesses would be central to his approach.
Defence and law enforcement cooperation would also be a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, Meyer said, citing areas such as disaster response, tackling transnational crime and enhancing port security.
During the hearing, committee chairman Jim Risch again raised concerns over China’s investments in Sri Lankan ports, describing them as a strategic warning sign with global implications. Meyer responded by stressing the importance of transparency in bilateral engagements, saying partnerships should be open and clearly defined.
Beyond security, Meyer linked Sri Lanka’s long-term stability to economic reform, underlining the need for economic sovereignty and independence as the country continues its recovery.
Sri Lanka has increasingly emerged as a key arena in Indian Ocean geopolitics, as major powers compete for influence along crucial maritime corridors. For India, developments in Sri Lanka’s maritime role are closely monitored, given the island’s proximity to vital shipping routes and its broader impact on regional trade and security.
With IANS inputs
