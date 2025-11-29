India sends 21 tonnes of relief to Sri Lanka as Cyclone Ditwah leaves devastation

The Indian Air Force delivered 21 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka on Saturday, along with over 80 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight tonnes of equipment, to assist those displaced by severe floods and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

“In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts,” the Indian Air Force said in a social media post.

The relief operation involved the night-time deployment of a C-130 and an IL-76 from Hindon Air Base, which airlifted essential food items, medical supplies, and critical equipment to affected areas. A C-130 carrying rations and sanitary supplies arrived at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport around 1.30 am, where it was received by officials from the Indian High Commission and Sri Lanka Air Force.

The Indian Air Force described the mission as a reaffirmation of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, standing with Sri Lanka during its crisis. This operation follows the earlier delivery of relief material via the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.