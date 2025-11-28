Sri Lanka shuts offices and schools as flood and landslide toll climbs to 56

Sri Lanka has closed all government offices and schools as the country continues to reel from severe flooding and landslides that have now claimed at least 56 lives, according to official figures.

The island has been battling extreme weather since last week, but conditions deteriorated sharply on Thursday when intense rainfall inundated homes, agricultural fields and major roads, while triggering multiple landslides nationwide.

The worst-hit districts were Badulla and Nuwara Eliya in the central hill country, where more than 25 people died in a series of landslides.