Former White House aides expected to testify at hearing on US Capitol riot

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former deputy press secretary, resigned on January 6, 2021, shortly after a swarm of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress certificating the 2020 presidential election results.



The select panel led by Democrats required the US Secret Service last week to provide information about the agency's text messages on Jan. 5-6, 2021, which were reportedly erased, Xinhua news agency reported.