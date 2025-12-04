42 US lawmakers call for sanctions on Pak officials over rights crackdown

A group of 42 influential members of the US Congress has urged secretary of state Marco Rubio to take firm action against what they describe as a deepening pattern of human rights abuses and “transnational repression” by Pakistan’s military establishment.

The legislators, led by Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Greg Casar, warned that Pakistan was experiencing an “escalating crisis of authoritarianism”, with democratic checks and balances eroding and critics of the military increasingly targeted both at home and abroad.

In a letter dated 3 December, the group called on the administration to impose visa restrictions and freeze assets belonging to officials accused of orchestrating widespread repression. They argued that Washington had a responsibility to respond decisively, particularly in cases involving US citizens and residents who have faced intimidation for speaking out.

The lawmakers cited instances in which members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States were allegedly threatened or had relatives abducted in Pakistan after criticising military leaders. Among the cases highlighted was that of Virginia-based investigative journalist Ahmed Noorani, whose brothers were reportedly abducted and assaulted in Islamabad after he published material on alleged corruption within the military.

They also referenced Pakistani American musician Salman Ahmad, who has said his family was threatened in both countries, with a relative allegedly detained without charge until US authorities intervened.

The letter accuses Pakistan’s security establishment of dismantling democratic structures, detaining opposition figures without due process, targeting journalists, and curbing free expression online. Minority communities, particularly in Balochistan, were said to face heightened vulnerability.