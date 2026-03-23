Four Jewish ambulances torched in London, police suspect antisemitic hate crime
Firefighters from London Fire Brigade arrived in force, deploying six engines and nearly 40 personnel to battle the flames
A quiet corner of north London was shattered in the early hours of Monday when flames engulfed four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community emergency service in Golders Green — an incident now being treated as a suspected antisemitic hate crime.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police rushed to Highfield Road around 1:45 am following reports of a fierce blaze. What they encountered was a scene of destruction — charred vehicles, scorched ground, and a shaken community grappling with the implications of a targeted attack.
Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade arrived in force, deploying six engines and nearly 40 personnel to battle the flames. As the fire raged, oxygen cylinders inside the ambulances ignited, triggering a series of explosions that shattered windows in a nearby residential building and sent shockwaves through the still night air. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.
Superintendent Sarah Jackson acknowledged the deep unease the incident has stirred. Assuring residents of swift action, she confirmed that officers are combing through CCTV footage and online videos, with early indications pointing to three suspects. Police presence in the area is being significantly increased, alongside outreach to local faith leaders to reassure a rattled community.
Local neighbourhood watch group Shomrim clarified that the explosions were caused by oxygen tanks rather than any explosive device, urging residents to steer clear as investigations continue.
The emotional toll was palpable. Local councillor Dean Cohen described the attack — occurring in the car park of a synagogue — as “particularly chilling,” warning that it would send ripples of fear through a community already on edge amid rising antisemitism in the UK.
The incident unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying global tensions. Following recent military escalations involving the United States and Israel, including strikes on Tehran that reportedly killed Ali Khamenei, unrest has spilled far beyond the Middle East.
London itself has become a stage for dissent. Over the weekend, thousands marched through the capital — from Russell Square to Whitehall — their voices rising in protest against the widening conflict. Banners waved, chants echoed, and anger simmered as demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to foreign intervention.
For many, the flames in Golders Green are not an isolated घटना but part of a broader, unsettling moment — where global conflict, local tensions, and communal fears converge in deeply troubling ways.
With IANS inputs
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