Four Jewish ambulances torched in London, police suspect antisemitic hate crime

A quiet corner of north London was shattered in the early hours of Monday when flames engulfed four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community emergency service in Golders Green — an incident now being treated as a suspected antisemitic hate crime.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police rushed to Highfield Road around 1:45 am following reports of a fierce blaze. What they encountered was a scene of destruction — charred vehicles, scorched ground, and a shaken community grappling with the implications of a targeted attack.

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade arrived in force, deploying six engines and nearly 40 personnel to battle the flames. As the fire raged, oxygen cylinders inside the ambulances ignited, triggering a series of explosions that shattered windows in a nearby residential building and sent shockwaves through the still night air. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson acknowledged the deep unease the incident has stirred. Assuring residents of swift action, she confirmed that officers are combing through CCTV footage and online videos, with early indications pointing to three suspects. Police presence in the area is being significantly increased, alongside outreach to local faith leaders to reassure a rattled community.