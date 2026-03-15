London Diary: UK-US ‘special relationship’ in trouble over Iran crisis

US President Donald Trump once famously lavished praise on Keir Starmer’s “beautiful accent” and — hold your breath — his “beautiful, great” wife while welcoming them to the White House in February 2025 when the British prime minister handed him a personal letter from King Charles offering Trump a state visit to Britain.

Now, however, Trump is furious with Starmer for refusing to allow Americans to use UK bases to launch military strikes against Iran. He called him a “loser” and said: “This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with”.

Starmer initially argued that the strikes were illegal and said, “This government does not believe in regime change from the sky.” (He has since done a U-turn, claiming that Iran’s retaliatory strikes pose a threat to Britain’s security.)

Suddenly, not only does the historic US-UK ‘special relationship’ seem to be in serious trouble, Starmer also finds himself caught between pro- and anti-war factions in his own Labour Party. Its significant Muslim constituency is threatening to defect to the pacifist Green Party whose charismatic leader Zack Polanski has taken a strong anti-US stand.

In the London assembly, Polanski voted against a motion welcoming the ‘removal’ (read assassination) of Ayatollah Khamenei. While acknowledging that Khamenei’s regime was “brutal”, he called US-Israeli action “an illegal and unprovoked attack by the US government and the Israeli state”, adding that he strongly hoped “recent events mark the start of a new chapter for Iran”. He also refused to support another motion condemning the vandalism of Churchill’s statute in Parliament Square.

Never a popular figure either within his own party or outside, Starmer’s ratings have fallen drastically in recent years. putting a question mark over his political future.

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