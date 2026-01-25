London Diary: How safe is London? Don’t ask Trump

A transatlantic row has erupted over the Trump administration’s characterisation of London as the crime capital of Europe overrun by “Islamic fundoos” under its Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan who, it seems, has turned parts of the city into “no-go” zones — so dangerous even the police are “afraid” to enter.

Trump has attacked Khan personally, calling him a “stone-cold loser” (whatever that might mean) who wants to impose Sharia law and has “so changed” London that it is unrecognisable from the city his mother used to love. On his state visit to the UK last year, Trump said he “didn’t want” Khan at the state banquet hosted by King Charles and described him as “among the worst mayors in the world”.

Vice-president J.D. Vance has also joined the chorus. London, he said, “doesn’t feel fully English” any more as it is full of immigrants and antisemites. Similar comments have been made by Elon Musk and other MAGA supporters.

Not one to take it quietly, Khan accused Trump of “sowing hate and division”. “London is a global success story — it’s open, dynamic and safer than major US cities. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons a record number of Americans are choosing to make London their home,” Khan said.

Now, the London Metropolitan Police, too, has hit back, outrightly rejecting claims that crime is “out of control” in Britain’s capital.

Commissioner Mark Rowley has said the “vast majority” of Londoners feel safe and accused “pundits” of stoking fear. Cases of homicide are down to their lowest since 2014, Rowley said, releasing figures to back his claim.

“Rather than looking at the evidence… it’s the rhetoric of, frankly, pundits… People who live and work in London generally feel safe,” he added, citing a poll which showed that his claim is supported by 63 per cent of Londoners.

Well, who believes Trump, anyway?