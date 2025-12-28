London Diary: Of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism…

Next time a Muslim in Britain is attacked for being a Muslim, the attacker will not be guilty of Islamophobia — if a new official definition goes through. A draft circulated for consultation by the government does not use the word Islamophobia and instead proposes ‘anti-Muslim hostility’.

It follows concerns raised by free speech campaigners that using the term ‘Islamophobia’ would restrict their freedom to make any critical references to Islam, any or all of which would be regarded as an attack on Muslims.

The draft defines anti-Muslim hostility as ‘engaging in or encouraging criminal acts, including acts of violence, vandalism of property, and harassment and intimidation whether physical, verbal, written or electronically communicated, which is directed at Muslims or those perceived to be Muslims because of their religion, ethnicity or appearance’.

It also includes ‘prejudicial stereotyping of Muslims...to stir up hatred against them’.

Baroness Gohir, who sits on the working group which drafted it, said it achieved “the right balance by safeguarding individuals while avoiding overreach”. She claims it “recognises that Muslims are frequently targeted not only for their beliefs but also because of their appearance, race, ethnicity, or other characteristics. Including the element of racialisation validates these lived experiences.”

It recognises the right to free speech, including the right to criticise a faith, without being seen to be attacking its followers.

The definition will be non-statutory, meaning that it will not be legally binding, but will provide guidance to the government and other bodies on what constitutes unacceptable treatment of Muslims.

All good. But how about a similar definition of antisemitism so that any criticism of Israel’s genocidal policies in Gaza is not regarded as antisemitism?